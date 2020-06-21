Whenever I hear Donald Trump’s threats to send in the troops, I’m painfully reminded of May 4, 1970, when I watched how effective the Guardsmen were at killing and wounding students at Kent State University, but totally ineffective in addressing the underlying causes of why the students were so actively expressing their First Amendment rights.
As so many other nonparticipants, I watched the events unfold over the several days during which wise leadership at the university, city, county and state levels could have avoided the tragedy.
While waiting to defend my doctoral dissertation later in the day, I watched tear gas canisters being deployed, students running and then the sound of the volley of gunfire, which changed so many lives and in part the course of history.
The lessons of that day in May have apparently been forgotten or never learned by too many of us, especially the man who relentlessly tweets us toward more such tragedies.
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton