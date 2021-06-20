Repeatedly, I read articles, not in this paper, but on the Opinion page of The Wall Street Journal, such as the June 17 op-ed titled “The California and Texas Greenouts,” which blames the Texas February freeze on unreliable renewable resources.
It was skewed and full of holes. I would agree that they are less reliable — solar does not work at night, and wind is intermittent. The articles omit the reason for the switch to non-fossil fuels, which is to combat global warming. But fossil plants failed too, especially troubling since some of these “standby” plants exist just for emergencies such as this freeze.
I would love to see their solution to global warming, other than denying it or complaining. Strange that liberals care more about the right’s grandchildren than they do. And Texans are upset by warnings of brownouts now from ERCOT.
Maybe Texans should themselves go out to the backyard and hang out some clothes to dry or install solar panels. Then, they can complain.
William Menius,
Denton