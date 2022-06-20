Thank you for the March 15 front-page article, “Water park price hike has some questioning value,” outlining the exorbitant “dynamic pricing model”; however, under the Hudspeth administration, the Water Works Park has deteriorated.
Not only does a patron pay over 20% more for a season pass, but the length of day open is shortened by 25%. Patrons struggle to find a place to sit because half of the recliners, tables and chairs are missing. Half of the inflatable tubes for the Lazy River are missing, and the Wave Pool, which had four variations, is down to one.
Chris Watts brilliantly added the Wave, and his administration, knowing the importance of giving citizens a respite from the bustle of daily life, managed the entire park system very well. They hired the best lifeguards, well trained and working four-hour shifts, and wearing the same red uniforms.
The Hudspeth administration has only one-third the lifeguards, forcing them to work six-hour shifts, becoming overheated and surly. Though some lifeguards maintain the old standards, others wear different uniforms and don’t even know the safety rules. The Hudspeth parks board congratulates themselves on hiring what’s left instead of putting in effort for the best.
Patrons of the park are taxpayers and deserve better. With Chris Watts back on City Council, perhaps Water Works Park can be restored to its former status.