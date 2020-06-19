Remember the Alamo
On the front page of the Denton Record-Chronicle there is an article that has become all too common in the socialist cities of the U.S. Groups are gathering like flies from maggots to rotting meat to duplicate histories of socialism and how they have destroyed countries. With unrest growing on the University of North Texas campus, will it and the city of Denton be next? Don’t think so.
Even though the professors are liberals, as are many students, most in this city are conservatives and, if given a choice, will stay that way. I am a UNT alum and have lived here since 1947, so you know where I stand. I also know that our governor, along with the National Guard that he controls, will defend Texas from Texas screwballs and those from out of state.
The governor should also hang signs around Austin and the University of Texas campus so outsiders will really know what Texas is all about. In quotes, “Remember the Alamo.”
How about a few of those signs around the UNT campus? If there are those who don’t know what it means, they can go into the beautiful library that Texas taxpayers built for them before they cover it with spray paint and profanity.
James Penton,
Denton
Blue wall of silence
“Troops were no longer allowed to employ firepower …. if doing so would endanger the life of a non-combatant. Anyone who wasn’t carrying a weapon or planting a bomb was considered a non-combatant.”
These were once the Rules of Engagement followed by soldiers in Afghanistan and are more restrictive than U.S. police operate under. Graham v. Connor is a U.S. Supreme Court case where the court determined the use of force standard for police. The court decided that the “reasonableness” of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight from a reasonable person, or post-examination of the facts.
This allows police to use “deadly” force “any time” they “feel” their life is in danger, even if the facts don’t support that conclusion. Case in point — the Michael Browns, Walter Scotts and Tamir Rices. The bottom line, the Supreme Court should change this onerous standard and get rid of qualified immunity, which prevents police officers from being sued.
Until both of these provisions are corrected, all citizens can be victimized by scared police officers and the blue wall of silence.
Ronald L. Johnson,
Denton