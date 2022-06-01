How many shootings will it take?
Hello, I have been watching the news on the Uvalde school shooting, and dear God, I have never been more sad, angry and confused.
When I was watching the news today, an update came up about the school shooting, and I couldn’t help but cry for the students and teachers who lost their lives. They lost their lives over something so dumb, and that could’ve been prevented. The world is so focused on banning abortion, banning the LGBTQ and setting us backward, but I guess the safety of children gets pushed back somehow.
No, it doesn’t matter until it is their child getting shot, or it’s their child who gets raped and has to bear a child of their own. I promise you that shooting could have been prevented if the world focused. How can an 18-year-old be “mature enough” to buy a gun but not mature enough to drink? An 18-year-old cannot buy a pack of beer but can buy a gun. Can’t buy vodka, but hey, we have this AK.
How many threats does it take? How many shootings does it take to see? Those parents will never see their kids again; those lovers will never see their significant others again, and all because the world fails to see.
If an adult can’t understand from another adult, I guess they just have to hear from a 15-year-old child.
Angel Little-Spencer,
Denton
All complaints, no solutions on gun violence
Regarding Dalton Gregory’s May 29 guest essay titled “We can fix this”:
Typical liberal boilerplate listing all the “evil” conservatives and their ideas regarding gun control, yet he gives not one — not one — possible answer as to just how we can “fix this.” It is as if he just goes to the liberal playbook and parrots tired old liberal talking points. Come on, Dalton. Where are your solutions? Where are your actual answers?
Me? I am one of those “evil” conservatives who support our Second Amendment rights, but I also propose we strengthen background checks, give law enforcement the right to keep guns out of the hands of those with actual diagnosed and proven mental illness, and I support a ban on assault-type weapons. I see no reason an ordinary citizen needs an assault weapon.
Do I think these measures will prevent mass shootings? Nope. So I also support the voluntary arming of our teachers and mandatory school safety procedures. Now, the real issue is: How do we get our politicians to pay attention and act? How about term limits for all so they don’t forever rely on campaign funds to get reelected for life?
Perhaps a start in the right direction. Now, Dalton, write something that isn’t canned liberal rhetoric.
Mark Miller,
Denton