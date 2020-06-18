A pandemic enabler
Gov. Greg Abbott says he is “concerned, but not alarmed” about the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths in Texas because there are still plenty of hospital beds available. The fact that numbers are rising indicates “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.” The real message is that those of us fortunate enough to have health insurance, in a state with the highest number of uninsured residents in the nation, are assured a place to be treated and to possibly die.
Is that why many of us are acting as though there’s nothing to worry about? Because if we become ill there will be a hospital bed waiting for us or the person we infect? Is that why we fail to social distance, to wear masks and to avoid large gatherings?
Mr. Abbott’s reckless attitude, his lack of centralized and proactive leadership mandating precautionary measures for all, and his cynical disregard for the well-being of those who do not stuff his campaign coffers reveal him to be a pandemic enabler.
That he is not alarmed is disastrous.
Ed Soph,
Denton
Protect each other
Texas has over 65,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a mortality number above 1,700 and typically daily new cases exceeding 1,000. As a preventive measure, Gov. Greg Abbott should require everyone in public to wear face masks, but until then it is important people voluntarily wear face masks.
As people interact with others more often, the risk of getting COVID-19 is increased. While this elevated contact can benefit people, it also means that larger numbers of Americans could be exposed to the virus, increasing coronavirus cases and deaths. If individuals wear face masks and social distance, the spread of coronavirus can be slowed and eventually stopped.
While face masks can greatly benefit the U.S. during this serious pandemic, they can be difficult and expensive to obtain. As more health care workers need masks, the availability of masks decreases. However, even this obstacle has been overcome by citizens creating masks with supplies at hand and online organizations providing free masks to those in need.
It has been less than six months since the rise of COVID-19 in the United States, but cases are still abundant, so in order to protect ourselves and others, especially those in high-risk groups, from developing or succumbing to COVID-19, everyone must voluntarily wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus since our governor has not mandated them. Hopefully, the coronavirus will end soon. For now, citizens must stay strong and protect each other and themselves during this pandemic.
Teja Yasa,
Flower Mound