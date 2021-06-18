The gracious light of freedom
Every Sunday, Christian churches of every stripe celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, signaling the end to the dark and dread reign of sin and death. That echoes the liberation of the children of Abraham from the bondage of slavery in Egypt, celebrated in the Jewish Passover. Freedom won where and whenever echoes and re-echoes down all the ages and shall not submit to sitting on the backseat of a bus or being cruelly labeled and discriminated against in any form or fashion.
That gracious light of freedom ignites every cell of the universe and is bigger than any religious faith or practice. When the opponents of Jesus tried to shush the adulation of the crowds shouting hosanna to him, he said if those were silenced, the very rocks would cry out in praise.
I am therefore surprised that the Denton City Council would deign to silence expressions of the hard-won freedom and equality witnessed to in Juneteenth and gay Pride, for such liberty is shot through every atom and cell of creation — it is in the very nature of all being. What is not to celebrate, my friends?
Welcoming the stranger and the other in the midst of one’s own tribe is the beginning of the dawning of universal joy on and for all people, and not an occasion for denigration of those we deem to be different from our tribes of origin. Fly the flags, lift every voice and sing, and let freedom ring through the whole of creation, lest we be found opposing the God-given nature of all that is!
John D. Zeigler,
Denton