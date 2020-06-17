Closed-door meeting an insult
Willie Hudspeth has been trying peacefully for the past 20 years to have Denton County officials remove the Confederate statue from the Square. Now that there is a possible threat of the statue being forcibly removed by a set of circumstances beyond their control, officials have decided, not that it is offensive, but to find it a safer place.
I believe that this action, especially behind a closed-door meeting, is extremely insulting to Mr. Hudspeth and the entire Denton community.
Paul Greco,
Denton