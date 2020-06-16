Peaceful assembly
A June 6 guest essay expounded on the changing in discussion of the Bill of Rights, focusing on the first two. To illustrate the First Amendment, the author cited armed white protesters sitting in at the Michigan state Capitol demanding release from the stay-at-home restrictions. They were exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and to bear arms.
The author states that these folks were not pepper-sprayed or shot with rubber bullets. Was this the result of them being white or because they were not rioting or burning and looting, as were Black Lives Matter and antifa? In stating the amendment, the right lies in the words “peacefully to assemble.” The protesters for George Floyd were certainly not peaceful.
As to the reference to President Donald Trump and the photo op, officers reported finding bottles, baseball bats and other items hidden along the street. People were throwing bricks, water bottles and other items. The park police and Secret Service did their jobs and protected the president.
The next has to do with the Second Amendment. Yes, indeed, I am a fan of the Second Amendment and, in fact, am a Patriot Benefactor Life Member of the NRA and proud of it. I am not opposed to some regulation, but under the Constitution I am guaranteed the right to own as many firearms as I want.
Any regulation that sets magazine sizes or limits the number of firearms I can own is unconstitutional, period. The author asks to what state militia I belong to. I have never been a member of the armed forces of the United States, which is what a well-regulated militia means. The author needs to heed his own advice and read the amendment.
Notice the comma after the word “state” in the amendment. Two things are addressed. An army being the first, followed by the right of the people to keep and bear arms. The Supreme Court has upheld in numerous cases this right of myself as a private citizen to own and keep firearms.
Lealand Dean,
Denton