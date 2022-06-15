The story (not news) on Providence Village was lazy and biased journalism. No homeowners were part of that story, only landlords and Section 8 voucher recipients. Why were there no residents who are renting without a voucher or resident homeowners?
This story was flipped upside down to be a pity party story even though, as a member of the homeowners association, I am not required to allow rental homes to be the primary resident if the documents state that, which they now do! There are HOAs with rental caps that only allow 2% of homes to be rented out. This is a standard restriction, especially in HOAs built in the last 10 years.
Why are you discriminating against me as a Mexican American homeowner and resident of a community that used to be low in crime, especially violent crimes? This insinuates that I, as a Mexican woman, do not deserve the quality of life that I paid for without any government assistance; that is hypocritical and shameful.
I worked hard to be a homeowner, and the crime uptick is correlated to the transient culture that has taken over in the last three years. The government and the Department of Housing and Urban Development even have studies on the downgrade in the quality of life for the suburbs when government voucher programs overrun a community.
I would like to thank the board and HOA staff. They have received violent threats from the opposition. This is unacceptable. As volunteer homeowners, the board has continued to take the high road while others choose the road of falsehoods.
Bravo!
Candace Villela Lozano,
Providence Village
Animals protected, but not human babies?
Help me understand, please. It is against federal law to harm sea turtle eggs. It is against federal law to tamper with bald eagle eggs. These crimes are punishable with fines and prison. However, this administration wants to make it legal to abort babies, really!
So let’s kill human babies and leave animal eggs alone. I sit and wonder what is happening to this country? Liberals tell us it is to keep the animal from going extinct, but human life doesn’t matter. Also, why can a woman make a decision to abort without consent from the male partner?
There are no more virgin births since Jesus; it takes two to create a baby. Why don’t men get a voice in the decision?
I promise, men get hit with child support but can’t have a voice in human birth.