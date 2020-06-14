Thursday’s political cartoon, depicting a waiver of police protection as a result of defunding the police, is just stupid. The Denton Record-Chronicle has once more taken an idea to its most extreme, without opening up the space for discussion about how to delimit the venue police are required to be responsible for to reasonable levels, and bring more professionals from other fields on board to serve the needs of our communities.
Shame on you, Record-Chronicle, for moving to close minds and hearts instead of encouraging dialogue so we might work our way through the forest of problems that face us!
John Zeigler,
Denton
It would be hard to imagine few, if any, are unaware of the circumstances regarding the recent death of George Floyd. Although accusations of racism are unsubstantiated, was his death racially motivated as charged?
Officer Derek Chauvin was a police veteran involved in three shootings (one fatal), upwards of 19 complaints, seven reviews by the Office of Police Conduct and had received two letters of reprimand during his 19-year career.
Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation with hypertension, heart disease, methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication listed as possible factors contributing to his death. Toxicology also reported traces of cannabinoids and morphine in his system. Along with multiple cocaine, robbery and trespassing convictions beginning in the 1990s, Floyd was last charged with the assault and armed robbery of a pregnant woman during a home invasion gained by forced entry. During his arrest last month on suspicions of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, a video recording appears to show him dropping a baggie containing a white substance to the ground.
The evidence of both men’s lives reveals that neither exemplified a model life. In the end, Chauvin was left in contact with the public one too many times, while Floyd committed one too many crimes. Since skin color is amoral, judgment of this tragedy should be based on the content of each man’s character, or lack of, and not the color of their skin.
Joe Tims,
Justin