Biden administration on blast
No one is accusing your sister newspaper, The Dallas Morning News, of being a right-wing journal. Maybe years ago, but it has moved far to the left. That’s why it is so amazing that its recent lead editorial blasted the incompetent Biden administration for being shortsighted on the key issues of the day.
A crisis at the border. And the Biden folk are “still trying to figure out how to straighten out this mess.” Massive government spending and easy-money fiscal policy leading to inflation like we haven’t seen in more than a decade. The editorial correctly says Biden should have been able to foresee this. The violence of the Taliban with Afghanistan sure to fall and a lot of people who supported America are sure to die.
We have elected the most incompetent administration since Jimmy Carter. A total failure. Said The Dallas Morning News: “In all of these cases, negative outcomes were predictable and Biden’s policies failed to anticipate them.”
Paul Knopick,
Denton