I recently read an article commenting on the right-wingnuts who refuse to wear masks and social distance during the pandemic. This will in time winnow out the Trump supporters and help Democrats regain control of the White House and U.S. Senate. It’s a tough way to achieve that goal, but I have little compassion for the fake news conspiracy theorist that infects our society. Natural selection has its benefits.
The Trump tumor has become malignant. It is metastasizing and spreading throughout our nation. Our want-to-be dictator has meticulously undermined all checks and balances to his corrupt presidency. “You’re fired” has been copied from his reality TV show to our executive branch. He acts more like his hero Vladimir Putin every day. I am surprised he hasn’t tried to establish gulags for those who expose his malfeasance.
By refusing to act early on the pandemic and saying it was a farce, Trump’s incompetence killed thousands of our countrymen. He now has William Barr tear-gas peaceful demonstrators so he can pose with a Bible he doesn’t read in front of a church he doesn’t attend. His evangelical follows abandoned God and worship Trump. Hell awaits.
Rumor has it that Trump may refuse to leave office when he is defeated, as he is already building a false negative that mail-in ballots encourage cheating. They do not. We need a vaccine for COVID-19, and we need chemotherapy and exorcism for Trump. This malignant cancer needs to be expunged.
John T. Weber,
Denton
I’m a 63-year-old white female, and I’ve never protested anything before. I’ve always been too scared of what might happen. I’m sorry it took the horrific death of George Floyd to get me out on the streets.
My husband and I met with the other protesters on the Square. I saw the police discreetly present. One politely turned away a couple of protesters wearing backpacks, and they just as politely complied. The protesters surprised me. They were almost entirely young and completely peaceful.
One obviously impaired man began taunting our group over by the library, and the police quickly took him into custody. I’m proud of our young people, our police and of being a resident of this town.
I want to publicly thank the police for protecting and serving us. I’d like to thank the protesters for protesting peacefully and meaningfully on our streets in impressive numbers. I’d like to thank our system of government for giving us a platform that allows us to express our anger and frustration with systemic racism with safety and peace.
That system is being threatened. Please vote!
Peggy Japko,
Denton