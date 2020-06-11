Dismantling oppressions
In response to the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Atatiana Jefferson, Tony McDade and Breonna Taylor and many others, Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship voices its opposition to racism and white supremacy and the related violence and injustice that arise from it. We are committed to working for justice for all people.
Unitarian Universalism is guided by seven principles, the first of which recognizes “the inherent worth and dignity of every person.” This applies regardless of age, race, beliefs, sexual preference, gender identity, physical abilities or political affiliations. We welcome everyone and encourage spiritual growth. In line with the first principle is our second principle, which calls for “justice, equality and compassion in human relations.”
We will be working toward adopting our eighth principle during this next year. We are “journeying toward spiritual wholeness by working to build a diverse multicultural Beloved Community by our actions that accountably dismantle racism and other oppressions in ourselves and our institutions.”
May it be so for everyone.
Donna Dolham,
Denton,
On behalf of:
Susan Schlueter, president
Marisa Abbe, vice president
Charles Ways, past president
Kelly Caster, secretary
Danna Getske, treasurer
Allison High, member at large
Crystal Sullivan, member at large
Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Board of Trustees
It’s time
It’s time.
It does not reflect our heritage.
It does not signify what Denton stands for and what we are proud of.
It does not help heal our community.
No contextual signage can replace the context it represents.
It is now the time to move this inclusion in the gem we call the Square to a historical park where antiques are welcome.
It’s time.
John Alexander,
Corinth