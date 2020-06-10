Armintor biased against police
It has been apparent over the past several months that Denton City Council member Deborah Armintor has shown clearly unethical, inflammatory and accusatory behavior toward not only Denton police but University of North Texas police as well.
Recently, she spread a message that UNT police tackled a person only because of the color of their skin, instead of waiting for more information on the matter. She continued to spread that until proven that it was false and refuses to apologize for her accusatory and inflammatory tone. It was also apparent during the investigation of the DJ Tarver shooting, where she overstepped her bounds and was highly accusatory toward Denton Police Department and their actions. To date, despite clear evidence, she still maintains that the unfortunate incident with Tarver was a murder.
Deb’s actions are unethical as a member of the board. She should maintain an atmosphere of unbiased but caring. She does not do this; she is anti-police and extremely biased. Deb Armintor needs to be removed from the council, and if not removed from the council, she needs to be censured and removed from the ethics committee. She also recently recused herself from a meeting and claimed on social media that she was told she couldn’t attend. She is unethical!
I urge all citizens to speak out about her unethical reaction to things and not to vote for her in the election this fall so that we may get someone more rational on the council.
Walter Vining,
Denton
Lowered baseline of truth
In regard to Donald Trump’s inauguration size, someone once asked me why his “silly little lie” about it being larger than it really was bothered me so much?
Of course, all politicians lie; we all do. We lie to protect others’ feelings; we lie to deflect blame, etc. But when the baseline is a lie, the foundation is already cracked, and there is no way to build up any type of positivity.
If your friend says, “look at that orange truck,” and all you see is a green truck, you would reply that it’s green, not orange. You are of sound mind, and you’re not color blind. It is a green truck, though your friend is very adamant that it’s orange. You would probably think your friend had some type of health issue and recommend getting help. So when Donald Trump claims his inauguration was bigger than it really was, dismissing all of the eyewitness accounts, photographic and video evidence we all saw, there is a major problem with this president.
He has lowered his baseline of truth so far beyond reasonable comprehension and reality that we cannot believe anything he says or does. He continues to lie on a daily basis about everything, and he is a true danger to our country.
Melissa Treadaway,
Denton