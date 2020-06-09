President Trump craves power above all else. Anybody who stands in his way is attacked. As it gets closer to the November election, he will become very dangerous, more violent and more repressive.
Already he has used unidentifiable soldiers against the American people (brown shirts?). Already he has divided the country into two groups.
He has installed an attorney general who ignores the Constitution, bends the law and the truth to suit his needs. Bill Barr will be of no help in maintaining the democracy.
As the opinion polls begin to show that Trump is losing, what choices does he have to stay in power? Remember, Trump craves power above all else. Power! What can he do? I believe he will try to retain power by force. He has no other option if he sees the vote going against him. Again, he has no other option and nothing to lose.
Beware of more armed troops in the streets and false claims of voter fraud, unlawful interference by those he opposes. Don’t assume you will get to vote in free and unhindered ways. Trump demands power, and he will do anything he possibly can to retain power. Don’t expect the Republican Senate to stand in his way or offer any resistance. You can’t count on them.
Throughout history, as despots lose power, they resort to force. They start imprisoning or killing their opponents.
We are entering a very dangerous time. Do not expect Michael Burgess, Ted Cruz or John Cornyn to come to the aid of democracy.
William Reed,
Denton