Promptly addressing the COVID-19 threat at our ports of entry (POEs) could have precluded drastic closures and restrictions on our activities.
Instead, President Donald Trump decried COVID-19 as a plot against his reelection, another politically self-serving twisted fantasy to add to his “Build the wall and they will no longer come into our MAGA field of dreams.”
As Trump refuses to admit, POEs, not borders, are where the bulk of illegal immigration, human trafficking, drug flow and introduction of invasive pest and disease organisms occur.
Funds Trump wastefully repurposed for his signature self-serving, but ineffectual accomplishment, the wall, would have been far better spent on public health infrastructure.
Trump’s initial denial of the existential COVID-19 threat and unconscionable refusal to assume leadership in coordinating a national response will enhance his legacy as the president who sickened us the most.
Trump’s championing re-openings without a centralized CDCP-crafted plan — one reliably reported shelved by the White House — will likely weaken “harm reduction” over the months ahead.
The analogy is entering a mine field without a mine detector or not armoring vehicles and clearing improvised explosive devices before traveling roads during hostilities in Iraq.
Until the IEDs and mines are cleared, or safe paths charted, or I’m sufficiently armored by a COVID-19 vaccination, I’m unwilling to reengage with potential carriers, especially those who follow Trump and don’t wear masks.
Trump’s arrogant refusal to wear a mask, which shows contempt for those he was elected to protect and serve, has one advantage: We can see his lips move, the clearest indication he’s lying.
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton