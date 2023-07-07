Mandating breaks for construction workers is onerous?
Dallas and Austin both passed ordinances that mandate 10-minute breaks for construction workers every four hours. Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2127, passed by Texas Republicans, that bans that mandate. They want to eliminate what they call “a hodgepodge of onerous and burdensome regulations” imposed on Texas businesses.
They could have passed a statewide law protecting construction workers, but they didn’t. They also didn’t pass a law to protect poor folks from payday and auto-title lenders — predatory lenders allowed to charge up to 400% in fees and interest. So over 40 cities passed ordinances limiting those loans to only 100% of the loan amount — limits seen as onerous and burdensome to Republicans.
Republicans hate big government and prefer small government. Cities are smaller than the state. Cities elect their council members to make their towns safe places to live. They pass ordinances to protect their citizens — traffic laws, building codes, food handling rules and land-use restrictions so factories are not built next to nursing homes and strip clubs can’t locate in residential neighborhoods.
That has been happening in Texas for over 150 years, and businesses have adapted from one town to the next.
Businesses have contributed to the campaigns of those in power in Austin. They bought and paid for those folks who promised to limit government regulations that limited their profits. They are getting what they paid for, and construction workers can’t even get a 10-minute break every four hours because that might be too onerous for business.
Dalton Gregory,
Denton
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.