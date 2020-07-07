Breaking eggs
As we have seen, socialism and communism are anti-liberal utopian (perfectionist) belief systems. Their supporters believe that socialism (communism at the extreme) will lead to progress that transforms the world and brings about equality and abundance for all.
With a noble goal like that, it’s natural that anti-liberal socialist Democratic leaders accept the proverb that “You can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs.” In other words, it’s rationalized that terrible things may be done for the sake of progress.
If necessary to achieve the perfect world, speech that does not conform with the program may be silenced. People who don’t support the program, even liberals and independents, may be demonized as racists, fascists and white supremacists. People who actively resist the program may be harassed and beaten. If those measures don’t work, then the pattern provided by communism and national socialism is that dissenters may be sent to reeducation or extermination camps (gulags and concentration camps).
Such terrible things are seen as simply “breaking eggs” in the name of progress, but as Russell Baker states, “Usually, terrible things that are done with the excuse that progress requires them are not really progress at all, but just terrible things.”
Our world can be improved bit by bit, but let’s resist the fantasy that our imperfect world can be made perfect if sufficient governmental force is exerted. Unlimited governmental power leads not to a perfect world but to a perfect hell of “terrible things.”
Register! Vote thoughtfully!
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Keep students and staff safe
Regarding Denton ISD’s plan per the superintendent to start school in August:
Please be guided by the medical science, not politics. Protect our children and grandchildren, our teachers, administrators and all staff and employees.
Surveys you did two weeks ago are no longer accurate based on the spike in COVID-19 in Texas on June 29.
There is simply not space to socially distance in a classroom formerly for 20 or 30 students that maybe will hold eight or nine now. Also, to expect children to wear masks, socially distance and not touch things — not hang out with friends — is simply not a reasonable expectation. I cannot imagine the daily cost to clean.
Please help keep all of us safe. Be guided by the medical science. This is a difficult time, but we will make it through this.
Joanne Simmons,
Denton
Awaiting Burgess’ reply
Congressman Michael Burgess distributed a very heartfelt email communication to his constituents after the passing of Col. Sam Johnson.
I then sent the congressman the following communication via his website on June 8: “Dear Congressman Burgess, Thank you for the very eloquent and heartfelt tribute to Col. Sam Johnson, a true American patriot and Texan. Are you in disagreement with our Dear Leader who considers individuals who were captured by the enemy and were POWs as failures?”
I have not received a response from the congressman or his office and am eagerly awaiting a reply.
Mo Mohan,
Flower Mound