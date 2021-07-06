Here we go again
Here we go again. Elected officials are on a simplistic rant of how to solve complicated challenges. Now it is a replay of how to deal with the immigrant and undocumented citizen situation. Just spend billions and build a wall.
Yes, there is a problem of illegal border crossing. But what about the millions of undocumented individuals who have lived and worked in the U.S. for years? Not a word is being said about that situation. It seems that many politicians play to the current headlines without taking time to thoughtfully work on long-term issues.
Additionally, there is a pattern of not being interested in finding positive and constructive approaches to other problems facing all of us. Instead, there is a pattern of being negative, name-calling, evading critical issues, minimizing problems and just saying no to everything.
I would suggest that for every critical point, we all try to balance the discussion with a positive suggestion.
John Hipple,
Denton
Engage in respectful debate
Too many of us have a pathological need to be right, for others to be wrong, and for them to be punished, as we’re convinced they’re evil because they’re wrong. It’s OK to assume that our beliefs are what’s best for all of us, but let’s not be pathological about it and attack and cancel our opponents. How about having some humility and admitting that we don’t know everything and may be mistaken, while others may be right?
Perhaps the only way to discover what is true is to engage in rational, respectful, loving debate. Let’s argue for our causes but not slander our opponents. As Socrates said, “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.”
Let’s not admit that we’re losers. Let’s truly listen and consider counterarguments. If both sides argue in the same respectful, loving manner, we may convince our opponents, or we may learn something and change our own opinions.
Arguing with anger and hate only convinces our opponents that we’re irrational and hateful. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”
It’s hard to love those who have made themselves our enemies, but why banish them from the human race? Responding with hate of our own only increases the enmity and potential violence between us.
Let’s be respectful in our debates and in the letters and opinion pieces we write.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Protect independent pharmacies
July 1 marked the end of Drug Emporium in Denton. A local staple since 1992, the pharmacy and health food store closed its doors due to ever-decreasing profit margins. This is a cautionary tale for local community drugstores across our state, and one of the main culprits threatening our businesses is pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
PBMs have been straining the business of independent pharmacies across Texas. Not only are they in charge of which medicines can be sold by what pharmacies, but they also influence the price of prescriptions and reimbursement for pharmacies. And small-business pharmacies like ours must work with these PBMs if we are to provide any medications at all.
With all this power and influence over patients and their pharmacies, PBMs are not acting in the best interests of the Denton community and its patients. They instead prioritize their own profits by tying independent pharmacists into bad deals due to our small size. They take away our revenue by not properly reimbursing us and push patients toward their own pharmacies. PBMs are sacrificing the public health of our community for their own personal gain.
The Texas Legislature has seen this problem and has taken steps to protecting independent pharmacies and our patients. PBMs are massive companies that have the ability to make or break the business of an independent pharmacy. Regulations are a necessary step toward defending the valued care independent pharmacies provide to our communities, and the recent legislation is a good first step.
Kelly Selby,
Denton
Not so benevolent
I had read the stories about graduation ceremonies for local schools at Texas Motor Speedway. And I felt good about TMS allowing this. Now I read that TMS treated this like the hospital does, charging for every cotton swab used.
TMS — a great place to now avoid. Sad.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Fix NICS Act is working as intended
In 2017, Sen. John Cornyn introduced the Fix NICS Act. This bill strengthened our background check system to better prevent criminals from obtaining firearms.
The Fix NICS Act became law and is working as intended. The U.S. attorney general reported that between April 2018 (after the bill went into effect) and August 2019, there was a 6.2% increase in the total number of records in the national background check databases. This equates to over 6 million additional records added to the system. These records are vital to ensuring that our background check system works as intended, to prevent those legally prohibited from purchasing firearms from gaining access to them.
Currently, a bipartisan group of senators is working to hammer out an agreement that addresses the lack of background checks in stranger-to-stranger gun sales; we are counting on Sen. Cornyn to support their efforts to address this issue.
Effective background checks should be something that everybody should be able to agree on, regardless of political identification. This is the easy stuff.
Dale Bishop,
Argyle