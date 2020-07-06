Enforce the laws
No reason to defund the Denton Police Department, at least for traffic issues.
I live on the corner of Windsor Drive and Old North Road. They are now a racetrack. The stop sign is totally ignored.
I walk my dog eastward on Windsor from Old North, and the speeds are scary. Is it not time to put down the doughnuts and enforce the laws?
Bruce Johnson,
Denton
Trump among the most competent
Larry Beck in his June 23 column calls President Donald Trump the most “incompetent” ever to hold the office. I believe him to be among the most competent. Let me back that up with facts.
Prior to the coronavirus: Lowest rate ever recorded for African American unemployment. Also, lowest rate ever recorded for Hispanic American and Asian American unemployment. Four hundred thousand manufacturing jobs created and 4 million new jobs. Median household income the highest level ever recorded. Youth unemployment and women’s unemployment at lowest rates in nearly 50 years. Almost 4 million Americans lifted off of food stamps. A record number of job-killing regulations eliminated. More affordable generic drugs than ever before approved. NATO allies now spending $69 billion more on defense. U.S.-Mexico trade bill renegotiated with help from labor unions. Net exports up by more than $50 billion.
These are facts, not opinions. After the damage the virus has done to the nation, Donald Trump is the one man to get the economy back on track. More than 50% of likely voters surveyed said they believe Joe Biden is suffering the first stages of dementia, according to a June 17 Zogby Poll.
Is he the man for the job? Please.
Paul Knopick,
Denton