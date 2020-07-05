Joke wasn’t funny
Bubba Wallace is an articulate Black man who was understandably concerned when a noose was found in his workspace. NASCAR responded appropriately.
To make a joke about “the noose media” in the June 30 editorial cartoon (woohoo, that was a knee-slapper!) is akin to Trump’s referral to COVID- 19 as “the Kung flu.” It really isn’t funny.
Charlotte Guest,
Krum
Shameful behavior
I find it incomprehensible these big city mayors have so little regard for their corporate citizens and business owners. If an out-of-control teenager was destroying the family home, there’s not a parent in America who would dismiss it as “summer of love” or “youthful self-expressions,” as these mayors have stated. Any mature parent would put an immediate stop to it.
On the contrary, these mayors would rather sacrifice the family home than discipline their destructive teenagers. They are cowards by refusing to stop the destruction of their family’s home. But they will be bold in their requests for our taxpayer money to rebuild their cities.
Their behavior is as shameful as the rioters. They don’t deserve to stay in office.
Sherrill Niederer,
Argyle