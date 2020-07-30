The Trump haters have been busy at their computers sending letters in. Everyone seems to forget there is another candidate in the presidential race. His handlers very much want you to forget.
We know Dr. David Scheiner, former physician for President Barack Obama, rebutted a letter released by the Biden campaign saying he is a “healthy, vigorous man.” “He is not a healthy guy,” the doctor told the Washington Examiner in December. “A lot of (medical) issues that are just sitting there.”
There have been so many gaffes when Biden is allowed out of his basement by his campaign team. In South Carolina in February, he said he is a “candidate for the U.S. Senate.” Now anyone can have a bad day on the campaign trail. Prior to becoming president, Obama said he had visited 57 states. And the media of course will ignore any mistakes by Democrats. Except Joe Biden calling an inquiring reporter a “lying dog face” did get some coverage.
Polls have shown 40% of all Americans believe Biden suffers from dementia. Personally, I think he either is taken off the ticket or forced to resign after one month of being elected. But his team will think up excuses to avoid any debates and keep Mr. Biden close to home, er, the basement, until after the election. And the media will play right along. Sad isn’t it.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
If the Republican Senate doesn’t have the spine to check President Donald Trump’s foibles, “We the People” need to check them at the ballot box — put an end to his American Carnage.
When Jimmy Carter failed to show strong crisis leadership, we voted him out. Trump’s failure to show strong COVID-19 crisis leadership should be reason enough to not reelect him. Winston Churchill once observed that Americans will always do the right thing only after they have tried all else. Let’s not go that far.
Let’s just change horses while at least the rider is still above water, not drowning in any more bad decisions and misconduct. Let’s do The Donald a favor, schedule him permanent “executive time.” Historians say they’d rank him 45th of 45 presidents. Let’s give him back the rank of private citizen and get him back to running his personal empire and stop running our country like it was just that.
We know how that goes given his bankrupt airline, casinos, university, vodka brand, who knows what else. Let’s not let him do that to the U.S. — let’s end his “American Carnage,” our collective “American Tragedy.”
Please vote this fall like your life depends on it because his pandemic handling demonstrates it does. It’s time to say goodnight, good luck, good riddance now that we have the answer to his question “What have you got to lose?” Our lives, fortunes, sacred honor — our world — and America’s position in it.
Ross Blair,
Denton