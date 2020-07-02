Black lives matter too
There has been much controversy concerning the term “Black Lives Matter." Some people think it eliminates all other races from having lives that matter, that it suggests we as Black people think we're, perhaps, the “only pebble on the beach.” That is not true.
All lives matter, but for much too long Blacks have been treated as if their lives did not matter. A Black man walked into a house and shot a Black woman. He was reported to the police by several people, and even though he had a record, had been in prison, he was not even questioned. He was not even picked up for questioning. What if she were white?
One little word needs to be added to Black Lives Matter. It would read like this: Black Lives Matter, Too. We want to be included in the group that matters. We want to be equal in all areas of life. We are all God's children.
Think on these things.
Dorothy J. Minter,
Denton
A small, everyday sacrifice
Just wanted to express my gratitude for the leadership shown by Mayor Chris Watts and City Council members Keely Briggs, Jesse Davis, Paul Meltzer and Deb Armintor with their votes to mandate that businesses require both employees and customers to wear face masks when transacting business or utilizing services in their enclosed buildings. It’s a small but essential requirement that can save lives and slow this godawful pandemic we find ourselves in.
I watched the special session proceedings on June 26 that lasted for some three hours. In so doing, I discovered how complex this issue is with not only a handful of people who feel such a mandate violates their personal freedom but with issues of those who can suffer negative consequences from wearing masks, as it may with asthma patients.
To those who feel their personal freedoms are being violated here, I would ask that you challenge your conscience on this view and make this small sacrifice to save lives, including your own and loved family members. For those who have a physical condition that might be triggered from wearing a mask, I simply ask that you keep social distancing in practice as a part of your medical regimen and go out in crowded, enclosed areas only when necessary.
The upward trends of COVID-19 contagions we are experiencing are clear evidence that many of our political leaders, especially Donald Trump and his sycophants, have simply ignored when this outbreak became apparent months ago. It is with great relief that a majority of our city representatives listened to the science and their constituents, rather than the lesser voices that serve political and monetary ends.
We will get through this, and more speedily, if we practice patience and listen to sound, qualified advice that our culture has developed from similar past experiences.
Larry Beck,
Denton
The proper diagnosis
As a medical professional, state Rep. Lynn Stucky presumably knows that proper diagnosis is essential to proper treatment.
It is all the more striking, therefore, that his recent column in the Denton Record-Chronicle that discusses George Floyd’s death, the factors that led to it and the need for change, does not once mention the words “race” or “racism,” “prejudice” or “bias.” Mental health services, drug courts, attraction and education of peace officers are all mentioned, and rightfully so, but nothing about institutional discrimination. Protests are mentioned once, but nothing about their origin, purpose or goals.
Rep. Stucky asks how we can turn this negative experience into positive change. He highlights the need to properly educate peace officers, but the change we need goes beyond that. Until we name and face racism in our society, we will be as hamstrung in our ability to fight it as veterinarians misdiagnosing an illness.
Craig Hunter,
Denton
Wealth tax eminently fair
The end of capitalism and democracy in our country has become possible. When the masses become convinced that the present system has left them behind, they often turn to autocrats like Trump who gradually do away with democratic institutions. What often follows is corruption and a concentration of corporate power that all but eliminates competition.
In the U.S., median household wealth is lower than it was 20 years ago, and average life expectancy is declining. To prevent the further decline of the middle class, we need to constrain the power of big corporations over consumers, workers and small business (fewer mergers?) and increase the opportunities for poor and middle-class children (universal pre-K and child care).
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed wealth tax on fortunes greater than $50 million would more than pay for the above programs for the rest of us. This is eminently fair, as middle-class people pay a wealth tax on nearly all of their wealth (their house), while the wealthy do not, as most of their wealth is financial holdings.
The future of our country is up to us.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
All you need to know about Biden
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Joe Biden's campaign staffers appear to have locked the doors and thrown away the key. Before Tuesday, it had been 80 days since he had held a press conference or publicly addressed the American people. Serious question: What is the issue? Is it because they are truly afraid the Biden gaffe factory will be working overtime? Is it because he simply cannot form coherent sentences in high-pressure situations? Is his No. 1 enemy a hot mic?
For months, Biden has wasted the time of the American people trying to convince them he is the person to defeat President Trump's winning record; despite his assertions, poll after poll shows Americans trust President Trump over Joe Biden to bring the economy back to greatness. There is no denying the enthusiasm for the president and his administration's policies on the economy. It is also painfully clear he is the only candidate who stands for law and order. Joe Biden hasn't even made the attempt to stop his rioting, left-wing mobs, nor has he condemned his supporters like Kim Olson, who was quoted as saying, "burn it to the ground."
Joe Biden’s campaign, and the Democratic Party, have simply gone too far. When Biden can't even condemn radical calls to “defund the police," and when congressional Democrats play petty political games with Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill, it tells you all you need to know.
Rodney Anderson,
Grand Prairie