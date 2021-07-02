Lying was once a fatal mistake
For those who study history or recall the summer of 1974, Richard Nixon resigned as the 37th president for his coverup lies and involvement in the Watergate break-in. Yes, lying was once considered a fatal mistake — if not outright sin.
Since then, the elected and citizenry have both rationalized the concept of political “spin” — usually understood as somewhat harmless tweaking of the facts to benefit one party or candidate over another.
“Spin” is rapidly becoming an obsolete term. Blatant lying is now the new norm.
Democrats are now publicly denying any responsibility for the Defund the Police movement through 2020, now blaming the GOP instead. Sorry Dems. That ain’t spin. It’s a lie.
Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, with a straight face, claimed recently that Chicago crime stats were “going down” so far in 2021. Sorry Lori. Not spin. You’re a liar.
Just last week. President Biden commented, “The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon a person could own.” Sorry Joe. Just another lie.
Trump: “Facts now show conclusively that the 2020 election wasn’t legitimate.” Sorry Donald.
The astounding part of all this would be the so-called “journalists” who just sit/stand there with dumb looks on their faces and record these lies as “facts” and never even dare to question their source.
We’ve grown immune to defending the truth, and our children will be left to wonder why and bear the eventual consequences.
David Zoltner,
Denton
Better ways of fighting racism
I don’t think the article published on June 23 titled “Can Texas ‘abolish’ a theory?” is accurate.
Texas HB3979 doesn’t attempt to abolish any theory; states schools may not “require or make part of a course the concept that: … an individual, by virtue of the individual ’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” It allows teaching “many white people in Texas in the 1800s made laws and social structures that were racist.” It forbids teaching “all white people are racist.” Teachers using Critical Race Praxis themselves called this a ban because they teach the latter.
The Fort Worth ISD’s Equity & Restorative Practices Handbook explicitly has continuing education courses that include Critical Race Theory; one is titled “Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Fort Worth ISD: An Introduction.” So teachers learn Critical Race Theory, then implement in the classroom Critical Race Praxis. They are the same thing. I don’t object to a name; I object to the content, what is being taught.
Here is one reason I object to CRT: In Critical Race Theory: An Introduction (3rd Edition), it says: “Unlike traditional civil rights discourse, which stresses incrementalism and step-by-step progress, critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law.”
There are much better ways of combating racism then CRT, which is in schools.
Daniel Theophanes,
Denton
Danger of mixing religion, patriotism
I read the June 26-27 article in the Denton Record-Chronicle titled “Patriotic songs will ring out.” The article announced a concert of patriotic songs at Southmont Baptist Church. Sounded like fun — no one trying to “save” me — just some songs that we all love to hear. But something about this made me uneasy, and it is hard to define my feelings, but I will try.
I enjoy Fourth of July concerts; the Sousa marches, Kate Smith singing God Bless America, the fireworks, the color guard all give me a feeling of pride. But this is not that. Jerald Garner, the minister of music at the church, says, “It’s worthwhile for us to remember the faith of our fathers.” And there it is, the subtle message that the “fathers of our country” were Christians, and good patriots should be, too. Throw in a little Ronald Reagan, offset it with a little MLK Jr., and you have given deference to both sides of our polarized nation.
Mixing religion with patriotism is dangerous. Each one is difficult enough to form an opinion on without mixing them together. But some seem intent on doing just that. Just a reminder that there is nothing about Christianity in our Constitution.
That was very intentional, and the decision was made by the same founding fathers you glorify. They got that one right!
William Menius,
Denton