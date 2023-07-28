We know that climate change is happening and that we need to figure out how to adapt to it as quickly as possible to ensure a livable and prosperous future.
A recent article in The Dallas Morning News reported that Texas cities and towns have set 369 daily high temperature records since June 1. In the past 30 days almost 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the U.S., and more than 10,000 records set globally (NOAA).
According to our own Texas state climatologist, by 2036 (13 years from now) there will be nearly double the number of 100-degree days that we are having now.
The frequency of extremely hot days over 100 degrees will surpass all previous records. Extreme rain events will be 30% to 50% more frequent.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Texas leads the U.S. in total cumulative costs from extreme weather events: $380 billion from billion-dollar weather disasters since 1980.
What are the potential economic impacts of climate change to the county and how will the county mitigate them?
Is Denton County Emergency Management prepared to meet the challenges to the public health and safety posed by rising temperatures and increased extreme weather events?
What are the county’s policies for preparing for the impacts of climate change on county infrastructure, services and facilities?
I ask these questions because I could find no answers on the county’s website.
Ed Soph,
Denton
