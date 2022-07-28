In response to Jim Stodola’s advertising commentary, I offer the following comments:
Mr. Stodola provides zero references to the statements made. Without dependable references, the information is worthless. No newspaper editor or university journalism department would accept this as newsworthy, publishable material. Considering the content, tone and language, it is apparent that this was written to further divide rather than educate and unite his fellow Americans. If we do not correct the present course we are on, one fueled by hatred and lack of respect, we could well end up a colony of China.
This said, I still have faith in America, a country that based its laws on God’s laws. Not complicated either; there are only two laws, with each given equal value. Love and respect God, and love your neighbor as yourself. This was handed down to us by the prophets, apostles and Christ. Whether you believe in God or not, you cannot go wrong making this the cornerstone for government.
My hope is that Mr. Stodola will write an article, with legitimate references, addressing rampant crime and a lack of respect for the rule of law, the consequences of open borders, drug addiction, homelessness, government corruption and the consequences of not supporting the rule of law, human trafficking and runaway inflation. Done in the right spirit with dependable references, this could be sent to both political sides of Congress and the White House with the potential of really making a difference.