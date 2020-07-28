What is, what should be
There is no higher office in a democracy than that of Citizen.
As we rightly rail over the lack of qualifications and capabilities of officeholders in the current U.S. administration, let us not forget to continually hone our own skills and abilities in our role as Citizens.
I believe that we are enabled to exercise the high calling of Citizen when we first have a working knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and, second, we study our history.
It is against the standard of the U.S. Constitution that we measure the effectiveness of our democracy as we practice it versus the potential of our ideals.
Then we stand in the gap — very often in protest, literally standing in the gap of what is versus what should be.
As equipped Citizens, we then vote. We vote for those who will move us forward — together, inclusively — toward a “more perfect union” under the Constitution.
Meanwhile, we stand in the gap.
John Snyder,
Denton