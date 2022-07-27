There’s a sad pattern in some recent Denton Record-Chronicle letters and opinion pieces. For example, one refers to “the sociopathy of men like Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton” that “Republican voters ... reelect.” Another refers to “Texas’ misogynistic white-supremacist, alt-right’’ (apparently Republicans in general). Another concludes that Republican thinking and political action “must be stopped.” Another states that “Fascism is on our doorstep,” that “the cultivation of violence, the tacit encouragement of violence, have become ... Republican staples,” and this writer sees “the Trump White House” as a “criminal conspiracy.” Another also sees us going “down the rabbit hole of fascism.” Another sees “the Republican Party as a traitorous, anti-government organization.” Apparently, the writers are saying the following: Republicans oppose our tearing down the country as it is and rebuilding it as a perfect socialist utopia, where everyone thinks, speaks and acts in ways we approve of. Republicans are therefore obviously sociopaths, fascists, traitors, racists, hate women and encourage violence. They’re inhuman. They “must be stopped” so we can achieve our virtuous goals, and that end justifies any means. It’s sad when those means include arousing hatred and demonizing those who disagree. How about live and let live, allowing everyone the freedom to think, say and do whatever they want — unless they knowingly hurt others? “Sticks and stones” and theft hurt, but different thoughts, words and “names will never hurt” us, unless we choose to let them. Let’s reject hatred and intimidation and “let freedom ring.” Lee Nahrgang, Denton

Letters to the editor, July 28