Reject hatred and intimidation

There's a sad pattern in some recent Denton Record-Chronicle letters and opinion pieces. For example, one refers to "the sociopathy of men like Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick and Ken Paxton" that "Republican voters ... reelect." Another refers to "Texas' misogynistic white-supremacist, alt-right'' (apparently Republicans in general). Another concludes that Republican thinking and political action "must be stopped." Another states that "Fascism is on our doorstep," that "the cultivation of violence, the tacit encouragement of violence, have become ... Republican staples," and this writer sees "the Trump White House" as a "criminal conspiracy." Another also sees us going "down the rabbit hole of fascism." Another sees "the Republican Party as a traitorous, anti-government organization."

