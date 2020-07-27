Trump’s private army
President Donald Trump is using various federal law enforcement agencies as his private army. He has prolonged unrest in Portland when local and state officials have made it clear the troops are neither wanted nor needed.
His reason for doing so would be laughable if it were not such a threat to the nation and to those who oppose him. Trump has targeted Democrat-led cities for some time calling them out of control and war zones. He is now sending troops to other cities run by Democrats.
Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security director, has said the administration will do what it chooses, echoing his boss. Republicans are no longer Republicans. They are Trumpists and have chosen party over principle, endangering the country and our system of governance.
Jack Ramsey,
Roanoke