This morning, I sent an email to state Rep. Lynn Stucky, who is up for reelection in November, asking these questions:
Will you sponsor or vote for a bill to increase postpartum Medicaid coverage from six to 12 months?
Will you sponsor or vote for a bill to clarify the state’s anti-abortion laws so that doctors and hospitals are no longer afraid to provide timely lifesaving care to pregnant women who suffer complicated miscarriages or other complications?
Will you sponsor or vote for a bill to restrict medically approved contraceptives in Texas?
Specifically, will you sponsor or vote for a bill to prohibit the use of IUDs in Texas?
Specifically, will you sponsor or vote for a bill to prohibit the morning-after pill in Texas?
I got an answer within hours — faster than I’ve ever gotten a reply from any elected official. It seems that our state rep has not made his mind up on these issues and won’t for a while.
Unfortunately, he has no opponent in November.
If you want to make sure you or your wife or your daughters or granddaughters continue to have contraceptive access and can get timely care if they have a miscarriage or other pregnancy complication, you better let him know now while he’s trying to make up his mind about women’s remaining reproductive rights in Texas.