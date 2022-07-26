DRC_Keyboard

This morning, I sent an email to state Rep. Lynn Stucky, who is up for reelection in November, asking these questions:

  • Will you sponsor or vote for a bill to increase postpartum Medicaid coverage from six to 12 months?
  • Will you sponsor or vote for a bill to clarify the state’s anti-abortion laws so that doctors and hospitals are no longer afraid to provide timely lifesaving care to pregnant women who suffer complicated miscarriages or other complications?
  • Will you sponsor or vote for a bill to restrict medically approved contraceptives in Texas?
  • Specifically, will you sponsor or vote for a bill to prohibit the use of IUDs in Texas?
  • Specifically, will you sponsor or vote for a bill to prohibit the morning-after pill in Texas?