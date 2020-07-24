In addition to previously documented Trump administration corruption, we now have some more examples.
Roger Stone was Donald Trump’s direct connection with Wikileaks and the Russians during the 2016 election. Trump’s commuting his sentence to keep him quiet is the very definition of abuse of power. According to the New Republic, it “cemented his status as the most corrupt president in American history.” In addition, Trump’s Attorney General William Barr has gotten rid of the three U.S. attorneys who were investigating Trump. Now he is investigating, without evidence, those who conducted the Mueller investigation.
It has become obvious that Trump is penalizing businesses that don’t support him and rewarding those that do. The most obvious example is his interference to prevent Amazon from getting a $10 billion cloud-computing government contract. This is apparently payback for negative reporting in the Amazon owner’s Washington Post. The trouble with this kind of favoritism is that it leads us toward an authoritarian state.
I do not believe that our democracy can withstand four more years of this kind of corruption. Please vote to end it.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
President Donald Trump is using various federal law enforcement agencies as his private army. He has prolonged unrest in Portland when local and state officials have made it clear the troops are neither wanted nor needed.
His reason for doing so would be laughable if it were not such a threat to the nation and to those who oppose him. Trump has targeted Democrat-led cities for some time calling them out of control and war zones. He is now sending troops to other cities run by Democrats.
Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security director, has said the administration will do what it chooses, echoing his boss. Republicans are no longer Republicans. They are Trumpists and have chosen party over principle, endangering the country and our system of governance.
Jack Ramsey,
Roanoke