Denton has wanted to be known for its trees and motto “Keep Denton Beautiful.” Denton has done a lot to keep its motto alive by adding parks, improving new regulations for developers, businesses and the downtown areas. I grew up in Denton, went to school here, worked for the city 51 years ago and a local utility company as an employee and as a contractor for 37 years after leaving city employment.
There is something the city has dropped the ball on, and that’s regulating how their electrical department, telephone companies, cable TV and others with aerial facilities trim trees that have grown up in these utilities or built for a future development with tax breaks like the big gas station south on Interstate 35E.
There needs to be an ordinance that states how a tree, shrub or anything being trimmed to prevent a disruption in service should eventually be trimmed. This prevents the tree from becoming out of balance and causing disease with part or all of the tree dying and falling in the street, causing damage to autos, homes and people.
Some examples of unevenly trimmed trees out of balance, dying limbs and trees down can be found on Austin Street from Oakland Avenue to Sawyer one block west of Texas Woman’s University on the east side of Austin; North Elm Street east side where power lines are owned by the city; Jim Chrystal Road inside the city limits west from Northwestern Boulevard past the new power plant. There are many more locations. Just look up.
The ordinance would require the utility to provide an arborist and qualified employee either full time or contractors doing the work.
I urge all who read this to contact your local elected officials, city, county, state, to adopt a similar ordinance statewide.