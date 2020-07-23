The Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, was the scene of the infamous “Bloody Sunday” demonstration in 1965 where police viciously attacked protesters including John Lewis, a major civil rights activist and congressional representative from Georgia, who recently died.
Why is this bridge named after a man who was a Confederate brigadier general, slave owner and KKK grand dragon? Wouldn’t it be most fitting and appropriate to rename this structure the John Lewis Memorial Bridge?
Robert Desiderato,
Denton
Donald Trump is making noise as to how mail-in voting will result in so much fraud that he will not accept the election results if he does not win. Yet with all these threats and complaints, he is doing nothing practical to make sure the November election is secure.
Instead, he is developing his own private army by federalizing various agency officers and sending them to clear peaceful protestors from public parks and take into custody anyone these officers find objectionable. All this is being done without any request for assistance from various cities and states.
Actions like these look like the 1930s in Germany and in following years in other countries with dictators in charge.
John Hipple,
Denton