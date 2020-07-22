Cornyn represents Cornyn, not Texas
On Jan. 31, Sen. John Cornyn voted to not hear more witnesses in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. John Bolton was one of those witnesses.
Five days later (Feb. 5), he voted to acquit Trump of all wrongdoing. All this was in the face of overwhelming evidence Trump extorted Ukraine, asked for help from China and Turkey. Cornyn knew all this. Cornyn voted to hear no more evidence; he voted to absolve Trump of all wrongdoing. Cornyn claims to represent your best interests.
In the past few days, we have learned Bolton knew, firsthand, of Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to interfere in our election. We also learned Trump said, “Make sure I win,” to the Chinese. He pleaded to have the Chinese buy more agricultural products from the U.S. to encourage the farmers hurt by his tariffs to vote for him. He was not interested in the farmers, only in himself. Cornyn stands by Trump’s right hand. Do you think Cornyn can stand with Trump and still care about your best interests? Cornyn, like Trump, is only interested in power so he refused to hear more witnesses (perhaps he knew what they were going to say?) and why he voted to acquit him.
Does Cornyn represent Texas? Of course not! He represents Cornyn.
Trump has commuted Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Trump is Cornyn’s choice to lead the country!
Vote!
William Reed,
Denton