Make sure you can vote
Many voters have been purged from the voter rolls, and they do not know it. According to the Brennan Center, 17 million voters were purged between 2016 and 2018.
The purging activities by the states are targeting younger people and people of color. Before you stand in a long waiting line or step in a voting booth during this pandemic, check to ensure you are registered to vote. I just checked mine, and I am still registered. You can check yours at www.votetexas.gov.
By the way, if you request a ballot by mail, do it two months early. As you know, it is a two-part process. (1) Request it, and when received; (2) complete, sign and mail or drop off prior to election day at your local election office. It must be received 11 days prior to election.
When mailing, be sure to add appropriate postage (preferably two first-class stamps or more if needed). Share information with family and friends. Check your voter registration frequently.
Mary Taylor,
Denton