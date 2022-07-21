Many local school districts only offer European languages such as Spanish or Latin. These schools do not offer enough course variety to their students and should expand their foreign language options.
Mandarin is the second most-spoken language in the world, with over 1 billion speakers, and Hindi is the third with 698 million speakers. India and China are countries known for manufacturing, so knowing Hindi and Mandarin could be very helpful for students’ upcoming careers.
In addition, China created one of the most common computer coding languages written without English letters, so those wanting to become computer programmers and engineers would benefit from knowing Mandarin.
Arabic is spoken in at least 22 countries by 273 million people, so it would be useful to learn Arabic for jobs that require travel to the Middle East and Africa.
I believe school districts should also offer Japanese, for it is currently popular with many individuals under 30 due to anime and memes. For this reason, it is likely that many students would be interested in formally learning Japanese. Furthermore, Japan has the third-largest economy in the world, so students wanting to enter international business might find Japanese language courses helpful for their future professions.
Although districts may not have the budget to implement all four languages, they should at least implement one. Greater variety in foreign language courses might also lead to greater student acceptance of people and ideas from other countries.