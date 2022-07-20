The school week can be long, boring and stressful for students. Changing the length of the school week would greatly help students and staff. The school week should be changed from five to four days.
Decreasing the number of days in a school week by one increases the motivation tenfold for students. They would become happier and more relaxed, so students would be more focused and would be able to pay attention better. Another important benefit is that kids would be able to spend more time bonding with their families, which would help them be closer to their loved ones, making them better adjusted children.
Kids would also have more time to do volunteer work. They could volunteer at food banks by shelving food and libraries shelving books and on Fridays do volunteer work at places not open during weekends. Students would also have more time to complete complex and lengthy assignments such as projects based on creativity. Since creativity takes so much time, students would have more time to think. A shorter week could also help with athletics. Most schools have night matches on the weekdays, which gives students less time to do homework. They could have more breathing room and do better academically if one extra holiday were given.
Staff would also have an extra day each week to rest, and buildings would be closed and unstaffed, saving districts money.
Texas can help taxpayers, students and school staff by shortening the school week.