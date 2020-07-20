Who’s anti-science?
Who is it that’s anti-science? Every time I turn around, someone on the TV or various newspapers are screaming that I must believe the science! Whether it’s about “climate change,” health care or especially COVID-19 — that is, until the scientists in unison and other countries around the world have proven that children need to be in classrooms.
Then, the scientists are complete idiots and don’t know what they’re talking about. What hypocrites! Do you really not understand why the vast majority have lost faith in you?
Allen Stahla,
Denton