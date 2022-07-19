Sunshine and clouds mixed. Record high temperatures expected. High 109F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 12:42 am
I just finished watching the Texas House Committee press conference on the Uvalde school shooting and reading their report.
What a travesty! Not one word on the lax gun laws passed by the Texas Legislature that allowed this troubled teen to amass a large, deadly arsenal in a very short time.
Yes, the cops made mistakes. However, reporting also indicates that most of the rounds were fired before the first officer arrived, killing most or all of the children.
Now we are treated to a performance scapegoating the police.
How can the people of Texas be so stupid as to allow their elected officials to pass this off as a serious investigation?
Jane Scholz,
Denton
