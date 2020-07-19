Face masks and seat belts
“A face mask mandate is unconstitutional.”
This statement already has a precedent. Seat belts are required to be worn in all but one state (New Hampshire) and have been so since 1995. Certainly, this has been challenged in the courts, and since the law has not been rescinded in those 49 states, the constitutionality of the laws has not been successfully challenged. If something to protect your own life cannot be declared unconstitutional, does it not make sense a mandate protecting the lives of others should not be able to be challenged?
Estimates I have seen on the internet regarding annual savings of lives in the U.S. by seat belts being used range from 12,000 to 20,000. I have seen estimates from upwards of 50,000 for the reduction of deaths from COVID-19 due to enforced wearing of masks!
James Bonkowski,
Denton
Lawlessness and spineless leaders
Now that this monument has been taken down, does anyone believe that these protesters will be satisfied? I doubt it! Removal of this statue will not improve their lives one bit and also will not remove the hatred they have in their hearts.
I wish that Mary Horn was still the county judge, because she told me one time that this monument would not be removed as long as she could do anything about it. But apparently, we now have spineless county and city leaders who will cave into any demands that these protesters have. We already have protesters demanding that police be defunded, so what comes next? Will it be rioting, burning of buildings, looting, killings?
If this lawlessness continues in this country (which it will if Joe Biden is elected president), I can see another civil war in this country — and it won’t be between the North and the South.
C.E. Bressler,
Sanger