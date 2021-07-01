Lack of urgency on Iran
We need to talk about Iran.
President Joe Biden is currently on track to break his campaign promise to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. In doing so, he is scrapping a rare opportunity to repair long-damaged U.S.-Iran relations.
Since it was finalized in 2015, Iran hawks in both parties have argued the deal somehow disadvantaged the United States and its Middle Eastern allies. What was needed, they insisted, was a “maximum pressure” campaign, in which aggressive sanctions would force the Iranian regime to accept a “better deal” — or no deal at all. The Trump administration attempted this strategy, but despite $1 trillion in damage to the Iranian economy, no new deal was reached.
Iran has always said it would rejoin the JCPOA once the U.S. did. But instead of doing so, Biden has created months of delays with a new series of negotiations. Considering the recent Iranian presidential election may further extend those delays, why would he take that risk?
The answer may be a lack of interest in actually fulfilling his promise. Administration officials have consistently downplayed progress made in the talks, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently told Congress he’s unsure a revival is “actually going to happen.” It’s too soon to say if the JCPOA is dead for good. But the White House’s lack of urgency is a real cause for concern, as it signals an impending return to an untenable status quo.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton