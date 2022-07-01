The U.S. Supreme Court this week declared almost all restrictions on guns to be unconstitutional, overturned five decades of reproductive rights and excused coercive prayers by a public-school teacher. This Supreme Court has now placed itself above the people and above the law.
Expanding the Supreme Court is not court packing. It is balancing a court that has already been packed to promote policies that are not supported by the majority of Americans. If we do not expand the court, the current court will impose unpopular and dangerous laws upon us for decades to come.
One of the justices advocated for efforts to strip away access to contraception, protections for same-sex relationships and marriage. Please let your legislators and President Joe Biden know that you cannot support this Supreme Court and ask them to add additional justices to bring the court back in line with the will of the people.
David Troiano,
Highland Village
Surprising condemnation
Denton Record-Chronicle readers have surely noticed the attempt to find editorial balance by publishing content from the conservative Washington Examiner. Following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, that paper called Donald Trump a “disgrace” and “unfit for power again.”
It said her testimony “confirmed a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored and absolutely heedless in his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power.”
Will the Murdoch media machine be next to condemn?