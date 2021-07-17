COVID among the vaccinated
Several of my friends report that people they know tested positive for COVID-19, even though they were fully vaccinated. I realize that reports like this constitute anecdotal data. However, COVID cases are up 97% in the last week. In addition, Texas is one of 34 states where COVID cases have risen over 50% in the last week, and 45 states are moving in the wrong direction.
What worries me is that in a little over a month, students will return in person to campuses and classrooms across the state where there are no mask or vaccination mandates. This despite the fact that the delta variant appears to be so contagious that, from some accounts, even momentary exposure (shared air) can be a cause of transmission.
Sadly, too many people foolishly believe the pandemic is over and they can forget about prevention measures. That is wishful thinking! I hope, therefore, that those who have not been vaccinated will care about others and get one, and those of us who are vaccinated will be vigilant, wearing masks and taking precautionary measures.
Moreover, it is essential that Gov. Greg Abbott allow those areas in the state experiencing a surge in COVID combined with low vaccination rates to mandate vaccinations and require people to wear masks.
Doesn’t it seem a little silly and ridiculous that institutions like the University of Texas require a meningitis vaccination yet do not require one for COVID?
Richard Cherwitz,
Austin
Lawmakers are losing the vision
Facts, only 67% of registered Texans voted in 2020. These numbers don’t reflect the most powerful country in the world, but rather some Third World countries.
It’s estimated that more than 2 million eligible people are not registered in Texas. Our democracy fails when every voice is not heard. I’m a naturalized citizen. We moved from an apartheid country where generations of my family were not allowed to vote because of the color of our skin. Our great country was based on the representation for every citizen despite their color.
Lawmakers are losing the vision of our democracy. Instead of suppressing the vote, they should be expanding the vote. We should allow every eligible 18-year-old and U.S. citizen to get automatically registered. And then create laws for 100% voter turnout, instead of creating laws for the .008% of fraud that was found.
Our forefathers/mothers made it clear that one man/woman, one vote would dictate the will of this country. Please, don’t dilute this message with distractions. Yes, we need proper ID to vote, and yes you must be a legal citizen to vote. Texas, call your legislators to stop voter suppression.
Our democracy depends on it.
Chanda Parbhoo,
Denton
Realistic planning for Denton
My hat’s off to Ed Soph for capturing concerns for realistic planning for Denton’s future. It seems none too soon for the city to establish a group to work on guidelines and regulations for the ’40s and ’50s.
Linda Creagh,
Denton