We are just Americans
We have African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, etc. And now we have a new one, an African Latino running for the 24th Congressional District.
As of yet, the media has not added American to her heritage. I recently had a DNA test for ancestors. Rightfully, I should have everyone refer to me as a Scandinavian French German British American.
Come on, Americans, we are all just Americans, a nation of immigrants. Let us drop the splintering sticks that are dividing us, for a bundle of sticks is hard to break.
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores
The church is a force for evil
The Evangelical Christian church has not simply lost its way in America but has become a force for evil. The wrongdoing and evils promulgated by Donald Trump are so pervasive as to be legion, yet these leaders — Jeffress, Graham, Falwell, Robertson and Morris to name a few — refuse to see them because they are spiritually blind and deaf; not born again. They even blaspheme God by comparing Trump favorably to Jesus. They preach a Jesus who forgives and guarantees eternal life, but they ignore the godly precepts that mark repentance. For these false teachers and their followers, there is no eternal life.
The Bible warned against them, and St. Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 11:3-4 and Galatians 1:6-9 to watch out for these false teachers who preach a different Gospel and a different Jesus, writing, “... let him (them) be eternally condemned.”
When I was young, Christian Evangelical theologians taught that mankind’s problems were spiritual; they refused to seek political solutions. Politics would compromise Christian values. Forty-five years ago, Evangelicals rejected this standard, and their leaders lusted after political power and wealth; they could swallow the camel of Trump for favorable edicts and government cash.
Their active promotion of Trump facilitates ethical corruption and moral rot out, of which the wrath of God through the COVID-19 pandemic moves freely.
Into this vacuum steps the secular American Enterprise Institute, which Marc Thiessen writes for, to condemn Trump for incompetence. A righteous leader leading a righteous nation could easily have disposed of the pandemic.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
An idea for a trolley
I’d like to see a trolley that would go from the Fry Street area, by the University of North Texas, to and around the Square, by the downtown A-Train station (Transit Center) and on to Texas Woman’s University.
The round trip takes less than 30 minutes. It would be its own attraction and make it easy for people to come in on the train or bus and go to the main tourist areas or school.
Richard Hayner,
Denton