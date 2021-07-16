335 days of work
I read with quiet amusement the articles in the July 13 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle that included all of the excuses why the several highlighted road projects are still not completed and are being extended, etc. I noticed on Page 6A that Mountain Cascade now has 265 days to complete their water main project.
A note that some may find interesting: The Allies landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944. They drove across Europe, defeating the European Axis powers, liberating Europe and bringing Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy to their knees, obtaining a surrender from the Germans on May 7, 1945. That was 335 days. You would think that Denton could get a few miles of roadwork completely done in that amount of time if they really put their minds to it and not just a water main project on a section of one project.
The boys of ’44 and ’45 destroyed roads, built roads, destroyed and built and repaired bridges and harbors, and all while under fire. A number of those are still in use today. All of the excuses printed and implied seem pretty thin when you get right down to it.
Seems like if the best interests of the citizens were truly being looked after, these projects would have been monitored and completed correctly the first time and would be far in the rearview mirror by now.
Just my opinion. Thanks for listening.
Stephen Lucas,
Denton