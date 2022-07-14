No longer is it true that “America is a great melting pot,” originally quoted by Israel Zangwill, 1908, and often repeated through the years. We are now a cauldron of separate compartments — segregated against the very interpretation of the 14th Amendment (Brown v. Board of Education, 1954). We are no longer African Americans, Mexican Americans, American Indians, etc. No, we are separate and capitalized as Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Indigenous people, etc. Perhaps to emphasize cultural segregation, white is relegated to the lowercase.
Different nationalities congregate in enclaves and fail to learn English. The homogeneous mixture of our differences is now a striation of national cultures. That which made us a wonderful blend of Americans, the United States of America, the greatest nation in history, is disintegrating. We are not divided; no, we are splintered into many pieces.
Certainly, someone is root-responsible; human nature requires it. It is those behind the media, the printed media, the broadcast media, the advertising media, cinema, the sports media, the social media — any form of communication that encourages cultural segregation. They created these divisive names; they deified cultural holidays; they provided separate broadcasts and publications in native tongues; and they glamorized cultural differences, that which others may find offensive. They have metastasized the cancer of multiculturalism (Walter E. Williams, 2015) to Stage 3. They have segregated us into a Nation of Cultures.
And as hate crimes proliferate, they blame “the gun.” Media, you are tearing this country apart. We pray: Please, please stop.