Add the A for arts
Music, being represented by the letter “A” for “Arts,” is absent either by choice or by oversight every single time any news item or website focuses on the true value of STEM as it is being promoted in education (for those unaware, here is one link I just found: https://study.com/teach/stem-education.html).
By making the acronym into STEAM, this approach would include the creative and expressive arts on equal footing with the other disciplines.
So many people who have musical experiences, and still choose to go into other professional careers, have far-reaching, lifelong benefits that are lost on those who never have had even a short period of hands-on creative exploration.
Ashleigh Brilliant (creator of Pot-Shots) might say, “I get STEAMED when all I read about is STEM.”
I believe that there are untracked benefits, probably different for every person, in which certain elements of one type of creative discipline can be applied to a totally unrelated one — it likely happens without our conscious knowledge.
A mind can only become its best when it has broken free from the confines of predictable and self-limiting approaches that formal education often uses, even by necessity, but when they become confining they can become comfy, and who wants to be uncomfy?
A younger inquisitive and curious mind!
Richard Waddell,
Denton
Denton County needs vote centers now
I have contacted my Denton County commissioner twice and the Denton County judge once to inquire about progress to allow Denton County to have vote centers on election day. So far — silence.
Vote centers would allow voters to vote at any polling place in Denton County on election day, just as they can during early voting. Collin County, Tarrant County and Dallas County are among the 84 Texas counties where vote centers are allowed. Why are we lagging behind?
I suspect that inaction on the part of our county commissioner and county judge is because they have never worked in an election on election day, nor have they seen the frustration and sorrow on a voter’s face when learning they are in the wrong polling place. Some familiar laments are:
“I already went to another polling place, and they sent me here.”
“I was on vacation during early voting, and I don’t qualify for a mail-in ballot, so this is my first chance to vote. I guess I cannot vote this time.”
“I took off work early today to vote. I don’t have time to drive to another city to vote.”
“I just became old enough to vote and took two buses to get here. Now you tell me I am at the wrong location?”
These are common situations on election day which can be avoided if we, the 11th largest county in Texas, had vote centers. Commissioners need to do their jobs or be voted out.
Jim Williams,
Denton