A recent survey said that over half of Republicans think the most corrupt and illiterate president in U.S. history will be reinstated as president in August. This is not only a constitutional impossibility, but a nightmare scenario. Our democracy is already under assault from Mitch McConnell and his minions, without resurrecting Beelzebub. The Republican Party became the party of hate and insurrection under Trump. Gerrymandering and voter suppression underpin their war against fair and free elections. Whitewashing treasonous insurgency has only highlighted their duplicity.
It was proven time and again that the 2020 election was the most scrutinized, fair and honest in our history, yet Trump supporters ridiculously believe he won. That many also believe in QAnon is even more frightening. Do these adherents ever stop to analyze their theory that Democrats eat children sounds a bit insane? But if so, I want mine with Chianti and fava beans.
Both Hitler and Trump had similar modus operandi. Tell a lie enough times and the weak-minded will believe it true. The more Republicans are proven wrong by facts, the tighter they hold to their alternate reality. It has become part of their character; to give up their beliefs would leave them adrift in a world they truly fear. This type of fear and insecurity encourages dogmatic beliefs, which have caused wars, genocide and terror. Yet our supposed civilized society has fallen into dogma vs. reality. I only hope reality wins.
John T. Weber,
Denton
It is imperative that former President Donald Trump be prosecuted for the crimes he committed while in office. If he isn’t prosecuted, a future president will be able to engage in lawless authoritarianism without fear of consequences.
The crimes that are worthy of prosecution include the following:
- Publicly inciting a violent insurrection against American democracy on Jan. 6.
- Engaging in 10 acts of obstruction of justice in trying to block the Russia investigation, per the Mueller report.
- Engaging in clear election interference with Georgia’s secretary of state.
- Colluding with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. He had campaign chairman Paul Manafort give polling data and campaign strategy to the Russians so they could target their online disinformation campaign to help Trump.
If Trump suffers no consequences for these crimes, the future of American democracy is in peril.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
Just wanted to thank the nice couple who tapped on my car window at the post office to give me a box of hats to cover my head from cancer hair loss. There sure are nice folks left in this world!
Madelon Clark,
Denton
Bless their little hearts — the anti-voters are back in Austin, trying once again to convince us with their unnecessary and restrictive voting bills that they only want to protect your vote.
Come on, GOP Texas legislators, you are not fooling anyone; we know what you are doing. Hundreds of Texans this past weekend waited and waited to speak against your “odiferous” and onerous bills to, along with other objectional rules, limit 24-hour and drive-thru voting, to provide partisan poll watchers opportunities to intimidate voters and to make it more burdensome for the disabled to vote.
In this current legislative session, they are now numbered Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3, but they are still full of the same harmful and anti-democratic provisions meant to limit ease of and access to voting, especially to minorities.
The GOP proposals I find most despicable target the disabled and those who would assist them in voting by expecting them to take oaths and fill out forms and penalize them if it’s not done or done in error. How very insensitive and shameful to go after those who already have significant life challenges and those good people whom they ask to help them to vote. Really? Has there been a significant number of folks feigning disabilities trying to cast illegal votes?
I encourage Denton Record-Chronicle readers to call, write, email your Texas legislators voicing opposition to SB 1 and HB 3.
And please hurry, because the anti-voters in Austin are in a hurry too.
Judy Giese,
Denton
I read with quiet amusement the articles in the July 13 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle that included all of the excuses why the several highlighted road projects are still not completed and are being extended, etc. I noticed on Page 6A that Mountain Cascade now has 265 days to complete their water main project.
A note that some may find interesting: The Allies landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944. They drove across Europe, defeating the European Axis powers, liberating Europe and bringing Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy to their knees, obtaining a surrender from the Germans on May 7, 1945. That was 335 days. You would think that Denton could get a few miles of roadwork completely done in that amount of time if they really put their minds to it and not just a water main project on a section of one project.
The boys of ’44 and ’45 destroyed roads, built roads, destroyed and built and repaired bridges and harbors, and all while under fire. A number of those are still in use today. All of the excuses printed and implied seem pretty thin when you get right down to it.
Seems like if the best interests of the citizens were truly being looked after, these projects would have been monitored and completed correctly the first time and would be far in the rearview mirror by now.
Just my opinion. Thanks for listening.
Stephen Lucas,
Denton