The benefits of growing your own vegetables
Produce prices have increased as much as 20% recently. Having a personal garden can save people money, so everyone should consider planting gardens as prices continue rising.
When starting a garden, you can create large one, but it does not have to be large. The garden would cost no more than $100 to $200 to start. That might seem a lot of money, but you’ll save more money when you start eating the product of your work.
Homegrown fruits and vegetables also taste better. For example, when my parents grew oranges, they squeezed the oranges and made fresh orange juice. My mouth watered when just looking at its vibrant color. When I tasted the orange juice, my mouth exploded in delight: The juice and oranges tasted much better than those from the grocery store.
If you live in an apartment, you can use pots or crates near windows or on the balcony to grow your produce so that you too can save money and eat fresh produce.
Gardens might be a lot of work to build and maintain, but the effort will be worth it in the end as you savor your delicious homegrown foods.
Akshay Depa,
Flower Mound
Games aren’t the cause
The media and others are especially quick to blame video games as the cause of many shootings. Anti-video game lobbyists claim video games cause violence, which simply isn’t true.
In 2021, over 1,130 people were murdered and around 14,000 people were assaulted daily around the world, according to the World Bank. Many people believe violent video games cause people to become more violent. However, in 2011, the U.S. Supreme court ruled that “Analysis of violent crime and video violent game use find no evidence that increased sales of violent video games lead to a spike in violent crimes. Researchers make the case that if violent games directly led to violent behavior, the data would show increases in violent crime on a large scale as more people played violent games.”
Some argue entertainment can inspire us to do negative things we normally wouldn’t do. However, a study with university students in Scotland found that “There was no linear pattern in aggressive affect change across three games that contained varying levels of violence.”
Video games have actually positively inspired generations of kids. Omori and Undertale taught me how to appreciate unique perspectives, and Undertale taught violence has repercussions. The cause of violent behavior is complex and should not be blamed on a scapegoat: video games.
Pavan Lekkala,
Coppell